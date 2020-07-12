Rahul met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off: BJP President

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador "secretly" during the Doklam stand-off and alleged that his love for the nation is "fake".

"The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand-off and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake. You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" he said after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala.

The BJP President also urged the workers of United Democratic Front, Left Democratic Front and the Congress to join his party.

"UDF, LDF, Congress have always kept the nation in the dark. I call upon the workers and people of Kerala to leave LDF, UDF and Congress to join the BJP and make the state stronger," he said.

Notably, earlier today Gandhi had targeted the Central government over the June clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers and asked what had happened that China "took away" the sacred land of India.

"What had happened that China took away the sacred land of Mother India during Modi ji's tenure?" the Congress leader asked on Twitter (translated from Hindi). He also posted an article by a news website about the Galwan valley clash.

20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

