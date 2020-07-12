Rahul met Chinese Ambassador 'secretly' amid Doklam stand-off: BJP President

"The people of India know that Rahul Gandhi was meeting the Chinese Ambassador secretly during the Doklam stand-off and you misled the nation and did not inform the country. India got to know only when the Chinese Ambassador broadcast your picture with him online. This 'love for your nation' is fake. You've missed all 11 defence committee meetings. This is how you run a country?" he said after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP District Committee office 'Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Mandiram' in Kasaragod, Kerala.