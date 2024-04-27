Congress president Malikarjun Kharge will decide the party's candidate for Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All CEC [Central Election Committee] leaders asked Kharge and Sonia Gandhi to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from the two seats," sources added.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for high-profile Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. The voting for two phases of Lok Sabha 2024 have already concluded. Third phase of polling will take place on May 7. The election will take on seven phases and the results will be announced in June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amethi and Raebareli are key seats Both Amethi and Raebareli hold importance for the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. Irani has again been fielded by the BJP from the seat. Before 2019 debacle, Amethi was a Congress stronghold.

The Raebareli seat too is a stronghold of the Congress, held by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

