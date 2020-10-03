Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi meet Hathras victim's family, say will fight for justice

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday travelled to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped a fortnight ago and died of grievous injuries earlier this week.

The Hathras incident has led to protests in several part of the country over the issue of women safety.

The meeting of Congress leaders with the family on Saturday wassignificant because an earlier attempt on Thursday by the two top leaders got scuttled following the Uttar Pradesh Police first detaining them briefly and then releasing them. Opposition voices over the issue has grown over handling of the case by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government.

“We will fight against injustice, and fight till justice is done," Vadra told reporters after the nearly 45 minute meeting on late Saturday evening. Gandhi told reporters that no power can stifle the voice of the family.

Congress workers stage demonstrations at Delhi-Noida border

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and workers staged demonstrations at the Delhi-Noida border amidst heavy security presence. There were scuffles between Congress workers and police officials which led to lathi charge in some instances. With several party lawmakers accompanying the two senior leaders till the border, police officials informed that only five people could be allowed to go till Hathras.

Adityanath led state government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) which will be monitored by home secretary and the state government has also decided to the case would be presented before a fast track court. On Friday, the state government suspended the Hathras SP and four other police officers over their handling of the case.

Smriti Irani, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development and senior BJP leader on Saturday hit out at the opposition saying it was politicizing the issue and added that she had spoken to Adityanath and was hopeful that necessary action would be taken in the case.

“If any political party or leader wants to do politics on any issue, I cannot stop that leader, but people know that their march towards Hathras is for politics and not for justice," Irani told reporters on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh.

