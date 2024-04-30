Rahul, Priyanka unlikely to contest from Amethi, Raebareli seats, say sources as Lok Sabha nomination deadline looms
Amethi and Raebareli seats will go to the polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20. The last date for filing nominations for the seats in the third phase is May 3. A final decision on the Congress candidates for the two seats is expected in a day or two.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is unlikely to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, reports said. Priyanka will instead focus on campaigning for the party nationwide, a report in India Today said.
