Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, saying it was 'unfortunate'.

"One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamalnath ji is from my party. But I don't like personally that type of language that Kamalnath ji has used. I do not appreciate it . it is unfortunate", Gandhi, on a three day visit to Kerala, told reporters.

However, on being asked about his thoughts after Rahul's statement, the senior Congress leader said that that it was Rahul Gandhi's opinion and added that he did not intend to insult anyone. "It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," said Former Chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath.

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for upcoming by-election in Gwalior's Dabra town, where Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath has said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item."

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

The remarks have triggered an outrage with BJP leaders, led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath.

Chouhan on Monday asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to remove Nath from all party posts for his allegedly sexist remarks against state minister Imarti Devi. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across Madhya Pradesh staged a two-hour protest of silence.

“I thought being a woman you would take notice of the news on insult to cabinet minister and scheduled caste woman leader Imarti Devi and take action against state Congress president Kamal Nath while condemning the indecent remark but you have not done it so far…She broke down while sharing her pain. Elections come and go but insult to a Dalit woman like this casts a slur on the entire political arena," he wrote.

The National Commission for Women has sought an explanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his remark. Chouhan has also written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts.

Facing flak for his "item" jibe against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, Nath later expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

He claimed the word item is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert peoples attention while sensing defeat in the November 3 state bypolls.

"I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," Kamal Nath told reporters on Monday night.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

With inputs from agencies

