Sharmistha Mukherjee, the daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, has once again slammed the Congress party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi amid the row over memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away last week.

“Rahul’s bhakt-chelas who call my father sanghi for his RSS visit, I dare them to question their leader on why did he hug Narendra modi in parliament whom his mother called ‘maut ka saudagar’? By their convoluted logic, Rahul then should be seen as his accomplice,” Mukherjee wrote on X.

Mukherjee fresh remarks come days after she questioned as to why no Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was convened after her father's death and a resolution passed. The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

"When baba passed away, Congress didn't even bother to call CWC for a condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it's not done for Presidents. That's utter rubbish as I learned later from baba's diaries that on K R Narayanan's death, CWC was called and condolence msg was drafted by baba only," she wrote on X.

Speaking on the row over the setting up of a memorial for former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Mukherjee said she would not venture into the controversy as she is not part of the Congress anymore and has quit politics.

She, however, pitched for a memorial for Singh and said Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country, should also be conferred on the former prime minister posthumously.

Singh passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on December 27. He was 92.

Targets Brother Mukherjee, who was formerly with the Congress and quit active politics in 2021, targeted her brother Abhijit Mukherjee who had said earlier that there should be no controversy over the former PM's death.

Also Read | Video: When Jimmy Carter met Manmohan Singh during visit to India after 28 years

Shame is on the person who, for some petty crumbs, wants to rejoin a party whose followers abuse his father day-in & day-out in the most vilest manner.

“Shame is on the person who, for some petty crumbs, wants to rejoin a party whose followers abuse his father day-in & day-out in the most vilest manner. He is truly ‘dented-painted’. SICK!” she said.