On Tuesday, Vijayan slammed the minister stating Goyal simply did not seem to care about Kerala's containment strategy. "We received no information about the train. We informed the Railways Minister that such actions by the Railways derail the state's measures for proper observation and prevent the spread of infection. But, even after this, another train was prepared to send to Kerala in the same way. So we are prompted to approach directly the Prime Minister," he said. "Mumbai has a huge number of infections. But Kerala welcomes people returning from there. In the meanwhile, the containment strategies will have to be strictly enforced so that the disease would not spread to others," he said.