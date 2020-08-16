Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
Raj Bhavan in West Bengal is under surveillance, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 min read . 02:23 PM IST PTI

Sanctity of Raj Bhavan has to be kept intact, says Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged on Sunday the Raj Bhavan has been placed under surveillance, and the action "undermines the sanctity of the institution".

Making the startling claim, Dhankhar, who has often crossed swords with the TMC government over a host of issues in the past one year, also said that lawlessness is persisting in the state.

"I would like to tell you all that the Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. It undermines the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. I will do everything to protect its sanctity," Dhankhar told a press conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

