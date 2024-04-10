Raj Thackeray says he ‘was first in country to back Narendra Modi as PM’, Congress responds
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has extended ‘unconditional support’ towards the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Party chief Raj Thackeray said that he had been close to the BJP since it formed an alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena in the 1990s and recalled visiting Gujarat while Narendra Modi was Chief Minister. The MNS chief insisted that he had been the first in India to back Modi as Prime Minister — an assertion that has since prompted a sharp rejoinder from the Congress.