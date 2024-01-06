The newly-formed Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan made its first administrative reshuffle; 121 RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service), and 72 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers were transferred. The personnel department issued the official order late in the night.

Collectors of 36 districts have been changed in the list released late at night. At the same time, the heads of many big departments have also changed. Churu collector Siddharth Sihag has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister.

In the late-night directive issued by the state government, it said, "Collectors of 27 old and 9 new districts have been changed in the transfer list released by the Personnel Department late last night. Among the old districts, collectors of Baran, Banswara, Dholpur, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jodhpur, Pali, Bhilwara, Alwar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Sirohi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Sikar, Rajsamand, Karauli, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur. Tonk, and Bundi have been transferred.

In the same transfer list, collectors of new districts have also been changed which include collectors of Kekri, Balotra, Phalodi, Anupgarh, Behror, Didwana-Kuchaman, Gangapur City, Salumber, and Beawar.

In the transfer list released late at night, Tarachand Meena has been given an Awaiting Posting Order (APO) in the list of IAS officers.

At the same time, Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj Department Commissioner Kanhaiya Lal Swami, and Devasthan Department Commissioner Kumari Pragya Kewalramani have been given additional charge.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma kept eight departments, including Home Department, Excise Department, and Anti Corruption Bureau, as portfolios were allotted to the ministers inducted in the cabinet last month.

-With inputs from ANI

