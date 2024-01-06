Rajasthan: 72 IAS and 121 RAS officers transferred in Bhajanlal's first major administrative reshuffle. Details here
The newly-formed Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan made its first administrative reshuffle; 121 RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service), and 72 IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers were transferred. The personnel department issued the official order late in the night.