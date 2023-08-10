Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday informed that the state government is set to allocate a six per cent quota for the Most Backward Castes within the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

As reported by PTI, this new reservation will be in addition to the existing 21 per cent reservation already granted to OBCs in the state.

"A survey will be conducted by the OBC commission to identify the most backward castes in the OBC category and the commission will submit the report in a time-bound manner," Gehlot tweeted on Wednesday night.

"With this, the most backward castes will get more opportunities for education and government jobs," he tweeted.

Gehlot stated that several SC and ST organizations have been consistently advocating for population-based reservations, and the government is actively reviewing this demand.

The Chief Minister explained that in the context of the 10 percent reservation provided for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, the Rajasthan government eliminated the requirement of immovable property. As a result, this segment can now fully avail the advantages of the reservation.

Meanwhile, over 42 percent of teaching positions reserved for candidates belonging to the OBC, SC, and ST categories in 45 central universities remain unfilled.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented data in a written response, indicating that out of the total sanctioned 7,033 posts allocated for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates in these central universities, 3,007 positions remain unoccupied.

"While 46 per cent posts (1665) for OBC are vacant, the vacant positions for SC and ST are 37 and 44 per cent respectively, it stated.

"A total of 517 posts for the three categories have been filled in 2023 so far," Pradhan said.

Among the positions filled in 2023, the maximum is for the OBC category (285) followed by the SC (150) and the ST (82) categories, respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)