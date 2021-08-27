Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at SMS hospital in Jaipur

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo)
1 min read . 01:45 PM IST Livemint

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today underwent angioplasty at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital here after experiencing severe chest pain. 

Lokesh Sharma, the officer on special duty to the chief minister, said, "The CM's angioplasty has been done successfully. Everything is fine".

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said that he would be undergoing angioplasty.  

"Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done," Gehlot tweeted.

"I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," he said. 

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. 

