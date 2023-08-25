'Do politics in public interest, no word enmity in my dictionary,' Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies enmity in politics, expresses confidence in Congress' victory in upcoming elections.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he does politics in the public interest but has no word called ‘enmity’ in his dictionary. The veteran Congress leader said this in an interview with Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication. When asked about his relations with Sachin Pilot, his party colleague, Gehlot replied, “When Sachin Pilot became a central minister, I supported him. At the time, we had got 20 out of 25 seats (in the Lok Sabha in the state). When I was asked to give my recommendation (for cabinet), I took his name. That's because Gujjars (from Pilot's community) had been killed in firing during the Vasundhara Raje government and it was my responsibility to speak in favour of my state in Delhi. There was a lot of tension here between the Gujjars and the Meena community and to douse that fire I took Pilot's name…I do politics in the public interest. I don't have the word enmity in my dictionary".