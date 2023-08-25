Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says he does politics in the public interest but has no word called ‘enmity’ in his dictionary. The veteran Congress leader said this in an interview with Hindustan Times , Livemint's sister publication. When asked about his relations with Sachin Pilot, his party colleague, Gehlot replied, “When Sachin Pilot became a central minister, I supported him. At the time, we had got 20 out of 25 seats (in the Lok Sabha in the state). When I was asked to give my recommendation (for cabinet), I took his name. That's because Gujjars (from Pilot's community) had been killed in firing during the Vasundhara Raje government and it was my responsibility to speak in favour of my state in Delhi. There was a lot of tension here between the Gujjars and the Meena community and to douse that fire I took Pilot's name…I do politics in the public interest. I don't have the word enmity in my dictionary".

Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly election, which is scheduled to take place by the end of this year, Gehlot exuded confidence that the Congress party will come back to power again.

“I think this time the public is in a mood to give a verdict our way. As I said recently, 156 is what I am seeing. In 1998, when Sonia Gandhi was the party President, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was our rival and they came down to 32. I think the same situation is arising again," Gehlot said.

He said the trend of a “revolving door system" will break in the state as the work of the state government has reached every village and home. “ There is a water scheme, roads have reached the farthest villages, the education system has been bolstered and now villages have English schools," he said.

Talking about the rival candidate in the assembly polls, the Rajasthan CM said that the Congress cannot attack the opposition BJP on the state property (without a rival candidate; the BJP usually doesn't name one in a state where it is not in power)," Gehlot said.

‘CONGRESS PRESIDENT- A PRESTIGIOUS POST’

Ashok Gehlot broke the silence on why he backed out from the Congress president election and said, “ Who wouldn't want to be Congress President? It's just that circumstances turned out in such a way, that I couldn't become. Gehlot discarded the perception that he wanted to stay Rajasthan CM so he did not contest for the party president's post. He said, " Sonia Gandhi knows the truth. I don't want to get into it as we should all be fighting together for elections".

The Congress leader said he wants to become party president as “it's a 100 times bigger position than that of the chief minister. I do feel it till today that I could have been party president".