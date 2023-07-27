Rajasthan News: CM Gehlot vs PM Modi ensues over ‘red diary, red tomatoes, red cylinder’2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Prime Minister can see an ‘imaginary red diary’, but not red tomatoes, skyrocketing prices of which have hit kitchen budgets.
Rajasthan Assembly elections are months away, however, incumbent Congress led by Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have left no stones unturned to sway the public opinion in their favour.
