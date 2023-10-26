Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: ECI issues show cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi over alleged provocative speech
A BJP delegation, that included Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC to take appropriate legal action against the Congress general secretary.
The Election Commission of India on 26 October issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for an alleged provocative speech made by her against PM Narendra Modi, amid the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023.