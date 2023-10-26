The Election Commission of India on 26 October issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for an alleged provocative speech made by her against PM Narendra Modi, amid the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The following notice was issued after the ECI received a complaint on 21 October from the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's Leader of Opposition, where it was alleged that apart from making false statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi also invoked the personal religious devotions of PM Modi.

A BJP delegation, that included Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Arjun Ram Meghwal and party leaders Anil Baluni and Om Pathak, submitted a complaint to the EC to take appropriate legal action against the Congress general secretary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the BJP's complaint, Vadra told a public meeting in Dausa on 20 October that she saw on TV that when an envelope of donation made by Modi at a temple was opened, it carried only ₹21, reported Hindustan Times, adding she said she saw the news and is not aware if the claim is true or not.

She even went on to launch a political attack on the BJP saying that 'envelopes"' are shown to the public by the party but nothing is found in them after the polls, which BJP included a video of her remarks in its complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan on 25 November.

Asserting that the claim related to Modi's donation is a lie and has been highlighted by the media as well, Meghwal said, as quoted by HT, "Is Priyanka Gandhi above the law? Does she believe in any law? She is using religious feelings to stoke disharmony. She cannot do it."

The BJP's complaint to the EC stated, "This statement of Priyanka Gandhi has violated the very basic foundation of free & fair elections by invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." They added that she is not aware of its veracity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP said that Gandhi's remarks violated the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of People Act.

With agency inputs.

