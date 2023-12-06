In response to the alleged killing of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajput community has declared a statewide bandh on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the leader of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, was fatally shot by unidentified individuals on motorcycles in Jaipur on Tuesday. Here are the top ten updates on the Rajasthan Bandh.

1. Bhawani Singh Kalvi, the son of Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, has called for prompt action in the case, emphasizing that public discontent will escalate without a positive outcome in apprehending the culprits, ANI reported. Urging unity among all party leaders, Kalvi emphasized that the incident transcends political affiliations, and the public anticipates swift government intervention in the matter.

2. Slamming the Rajasthan government over the incident, protester Kalyan Singh Jadhav said “The incident is very unfortunate and it is a tight slap on the government of Rajasthan. We will continue the protest unless we get justice and the culprits are punished".

3. A large number of people protested at Agra Road Highway in Bassi in protest against the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. Traffic movement was affected, and Police personnel were present at the spot.

4. Meanwhile, BJP leader Balmukund Acharya slammed the Congress government in the state and alleged that Ashok Gehlot was responsible for this incident. As reported by ANI, Acharya said, “Ashok Gehlot is responsible for this incident. Mafia flourished in the state under this government."

5. In contrast, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari attributed the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi to the recently elected BJP Government. “I strongly condemn the incident but if this is the beginning of BJP then what will happen next?", Congress' Pramod Tiwari said.

6. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra disclosed that operations are underway to search potential hideouts of the perpetrators.

7. A Rajput community organization organized a sit-in protest in Jaipur and urged for a statewide shutdown following the murder of the Karni Sena President. Meanwhile, the Karni Sena staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate Office in Udaipur, advocating for a statewide shutdown. In Jaipur, members of the Rajput community held a protest against the killing of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. The Rajput community factions supporting Gogamedi have declared a state-wide shutdown for the day.

8. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the incident of murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. “The incident of the murder of Shri Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi is very sad. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss," Gehlot posted on X.

9. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, “This incident is condemnable. This is the result of complete deterioration of law and order in Rajasthan under Congress' rule."

10. "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the miscreants...We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said.

