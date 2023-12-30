Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely set for today
Rajasthan is set to witness a cabinet expansion today, with 18 to 20 MLAs expected to take oaths as ministers. The expansion aims to address caste and regional dynamics in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Two weeks following the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his deputies, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, the state is set to witness a cabinet expansion scheduled for today at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, as reported by ANI citing sources.
“Disappointment has now started spreading among the public because the people of Rajasthan gave a clear mandate to BJP on 3rd December, but even after 22 days, the cabinet has not been formed yet, due to which governance has come to a standstill. Every department is also in a state of confusion. The public is watching which ministers they should approach to solve their problems. The cabinet should be formed as soon as possible so that the functioning of the government can run smoothly," Gehlot wrote in a post on 'X'.
Also Read: Year Ender 2023: Can BJP's strategic victories in Hindi Heartland help win 2024 Lok Sabha Polls?
“It has also come to light through the media that treatment is not being provided by private hospitals under the Chiranjeevi scheme. The present government should also clarify the situation regarding the schemes of our government so that the public does not face any problems and the previous system should continue till a new system is implemented," he added.
(With inputs from ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!