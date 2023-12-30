Rajasthan cabinet expansion likely set for today

Two weeks following the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his deputies, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, the state is set to witness a cabinet expansion scheduled for today at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, as reported by ANI citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI citing sources, "Around 18 to 20 MLAs will take oaths as ministers. The faces of some new and experienced MLAs will be included in Sharma's cabinet."

During the forthcoming cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, a significant focus will be placed on addressing caste and regional dynamics, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a few months. The expansion aims to guarantee equitable representation for all regions, while simultaneously employing social engineering strategies to ensure comprehensive inclusion of major castes in the cabinet.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma arrived in the national capital, and according to sources, he is scheduled to conduct a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the cabinet expansion. Following this meeting, the final approval for the cabinet appointees will be secured.

The delay in the cabinet formation has become a focal point for criticism from opposition parties in Rajasthan, particularly targeting the BJP-led government.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that due to the delay in the cabinet formation, the governance has come to a standstill.

"Disappointment has now started spreading among the public because the people of Rajasthan gave a clear mandate to BJP on 3rd December, but even after 22 days, the cabinet has not been formed yet, due to which governance has come to a standstill. Every department is also in a state of confusion. The public is watching which ministers they should approach to solve their problems. The cabinet should be formed as soon as possible so that the functioning of the government can run smoothly," Gehlot wrote in a post on 'X'.

"It has also come to light through the media that treatment is not being provided by private hospitals under the Chiranjeevi scheme. The present government should also clarify the situation regarding the schemes of our government so that the public does not face any problems and the previous system should continue till a new system is implemented," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

