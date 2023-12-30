As many as 22 ministers were inducted in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's Cabinet on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. These 22 ministers included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and five ministers of state.

Check full lists 22 MLA who took oath as Rajasthan ministers here:

1. Rajyavardhan Rathore

2. Gajendra Singh Khimsar

3. Kirori Lal Meena

4. Babulal Kharadi

5. Madan Dilawar

6. Jogaram Patel

7. Suresh Singh Rawat

8. Avinash Gehlot

9. Joraram Kumawat

10. Hemant Meena

11. Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary

12. Sumit Godara

MoS (independent charge)

13. Sanjay Sharma

14. Gautam Kumar

15. Jhabar Singh Kharra

16. Surendra Pal Singh

17. Heeralal Nagar

Ministers of state

18. Otaram Dewasi

19. Manju Baghmar

20. Vijay Singh Choudhary

21. KK Bishnoi

22. Jawahar Singh Bedam

The Rajasthan Cabinet expansion took place after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Mishra at Raj Bhavan and sought his permission for the swearing-in ceremony. “The governor gave his consent for the ceremony, which will be held at Raj Bhawan at 3:15 pm," a statement said.

After taking oath as the Rajasthan Cabinet minister, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "I have been given a responsibility and I welcome it. I thank PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, JP Nadda, (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, workers of BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve Rajasthan directly. I ensure that for the next five years my department will work wholeheartedly for the people of Rajasthan."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said, " I have taken oath as minister, will work for the people of Rajasthan as their protector. We will stay among people and will listen to their issues...we will have zero tolerance for corruption...ensure that no paper leaks happen and will work for women's safety..."

Earlier, on December 15, Bhajan Lal Sharma took oath as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. In the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election, the BJP registered victories on 115 seats, and the Congress came in a distant second with 69 seats. Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

