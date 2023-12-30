Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Meena, 20 others take oath as ministers | Check full list here
As many as 22 ministers were inducted in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's Cabinet on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony of the Rajasthan state cabinet took place at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. These 22 ministers included 12 cabinet-rank ministers, five Ministers of State (MoS) with independent charge and five ministers of state.