Amid buzz of expanding his cabinet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi today to discuss the political situation in the state.

CM Gehlot met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, at former party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence yesterday night and held lengthy discussions on the cabinet rejig in the state.

A major cabinet reshuffle is on the cards in Rajasthan in the next few days and various modalities are being worked out by adopting the "one man, one post" formula while considering appointments in the cabinet, according to reports.

The Rajasthan chief minister told reporters that the Congress high-command will decide on the reshuffle and Maken has all the details about it.

Gehlot said the party wants good governance to continue in the state.

He said the Centre should further reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel and the states would follow suit by reducing VAT.

Meanwhile, while speaking to reporters, Maken said, “We discussed the political situation in Rajasthan. We discussed a roadmap to ensure that the Congress returns to power in the next assembly elections." “We also discussed the Congress’ good performance in the recently concluded assembly by-elections in the state," he added.

Maken, who is the general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, said there were a number of issues that were required to be discussed with the chief minister and the roadmap is now clear.

Rajasthan is not among the states that have reduced the VAT on petrol and diesel so far after the Centre reduced the excise duty by ₹10 per litre on petrol and by ₹5 per litre on diesel.

Pointing towards the spiralling fuel prices, CM Gehlot urged the Centre to support the states by further reducing taxes on it.

With agency inputs

