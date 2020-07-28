Rajasthan: Congress asks Kovind to intervene

NEW DELHI : Ruling Congress upped the ante in the middle of the political impasse in Rajasthan on Monday, with its legislative wing urging President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene over the governor’s delay in calling an assembly session.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot also reached out to PM Narendra Modi and discussed the political situation in the state.

The memorandum to the President came on a day governor Kalraj Mishra said he could call an assembly if the state gave a 21-day notice. He indicated that it could be called on a shorter notice if the agenda was to hold a floor test for the government to prove its majority. This was the second time Mishra had returned the state cabinet’s recommendation to call a session.

Mishra set three conditions—a 21-day notice before calling the session, live broadcast if a floor test takes place and due precautions at the legislative assembly in the wake of the pandemic. “Through several reports of print and electronic media, it is clear that the state government wants a trust vote in the assembly, but the proposal to call the session does not mention so. If the state government wants to win the trust vote, then it can be a reasonable ground for calling the assembly session on short notice," the note by the governor read.

“We are looking at availing all democratic measures to put pressure. There is no reason why the governor should block our demand of calling for a session. Hence, we wrote to the President asking him to intervene, the CM followed up on his earlier letter with the PM and our former law ministers wrote to governor, too," a Congress leader from Jaipur said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier in the day, three Congress leaders and former law ministers, including Ashwani Kumar, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid, wrote to Mishra, urging him to accept the demand for calling an assembly session, the absence of which could worsen the constitutional crisis.

PTI contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via