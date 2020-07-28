Rajasthan: Congress asks Kovind to intervene

Mishra set three conditions—a 21-day notice before calling the session, live broadcast if a floor test takes place and due precautions at the legislative assembly in the wake of the pandemic. “Through several reports of print and electronic media, it is clear that the state government wants a trust vote in the assembly, but the proposal to call the session does not mention so. If the state government wants to win the trust vote, then it can be a reasonable ground for calling the assembly session on short notice," the note by the governor read.