Rajasthan Congress backs Rahul Gandhi to become party chief

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed Rahul Gandhi for becoming the Congress president as the state unit on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution in his support.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot backed Rahul Gandhi for becoming the Congress president as the state unit on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution in his support, said Food Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya as quoted by news agency PTI. The resolution was proposed by Gehlot.
This comes ahead of the start of the nominations filing process for the election of the Congress president. The nominations for the position of Congress chief can be filed from September 24 to September 30. The polls will be held on October 17, the party has said.
"Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party's national president. Everyone supported it. The right to appoint state Congress president and AICC members was left to the top brass," Khachariya said.
The resolution was passed in a meeting attended by the party's state in-charge Ajay Maken, organization election officer (PRO) Rajendra Kumpawat, state president Govind Singh Dotasra and party members from different districts at the party's state headquarters on Saturday.
Other state units had also passed a similar resolution when Rahul Gandhi was elevated as Congress president in 2017. He resigned after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The grand old party will see a democratic election for the post of a president for the first time in two decades. Notably, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was also part of the letter that went to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi from the G-23 leaders seeking a fresh approach of the party.
The Congress MP who is considered to be another choice for party chief neither accepted, nor declined when reporters asked him if he will contest the polls set to take place after 21 years. Tharoor said ‘an election would be a good thing for the Congress party’.
"I hope that several candidates come forward to present themselves for consideration. Putting forward their visions for the party and the nation will surely stir public interest," he wrote.