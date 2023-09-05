Rajasthan: Congress leader Aradhana Mishra stirs controversy over ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogan

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi claims that she did not stop anyone from raising the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan at a party event in Jaipur

Congress leader Aradhana Mishra has stirred a controversy for allegedly stopping party workers from raising the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogan at a meeting in Jaipur.

Mishra, who is the Congress’ poll observer for Rajasthan, claimed the incident was misconstrued and that she had only asked her party workers not to raise slogans in favour of any candidate.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi also claimed that she did not stop anyone from raising the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan.

However, the BJP has hit out at the Congress over the incident, saying that it is the character of the party to insult the nation.

The youth wing of the BJP has announced a protest rally against the Congress in Jaipur on Wednesday.

On Monday, during the meeting of Congress workers of Adarsh Nagar block two factions clashed over the selection of candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls in front of Mishra and Jaipur unit president RR Tiwari.

During the situation, Mishra advised Congress workers not to raise slogans in favour of their candidate. Following this, the workers started raising the Bharat Mata ki Jai slogan.

Mishra, who represents Rampur Khas in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, intervened and said, “If you are fond of raising slogans, then raise the slogan of Congress Zindabad."

BJP president JP Nadda has accused the Congress of having no respect for either the country or the Constitution and constitutional institutions. He asked why it "hates" the chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Mishra rubbished the allegation against her, saying “as an AICC (All India Congress Committee) observer, I had stopped workers from raising slogans in favour of any individual and said only slogans in favour of the party can be raised."

“Misconstruing the incident and publishing fabricated things is complete nonsense," She added.

She also said that it is quite natural that supporters raise slogans in favour of their leaders in such meetings when applying for candidature.