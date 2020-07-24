Rajasthan: Gehlot asks Governor to call assembly session or face protest

Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session.

Gehlot said the state government requested the governor to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order.

"We want an assembly session from Monday," he told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping.

"The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure," he added.

The chief minister said that all Congress legislators in his support are going to the Raj Bhawan to make a collective request for calling the session.

#WATCH: "We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session)... varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/2UaH94tTrB pic.twitter.com/ODEq7PZGei — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

