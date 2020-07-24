Rajasthan: Gehlot asks Governor to call assembly session or face protest

Rajasthan: Gehlot asks Governor to call assembly session or face protest1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2020, 02:16 PM IST
Rajasthan CM accuses Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call assembly session
Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday accused Governor Kalraj Mishra of being under pressure to not call a state assembly session.
Gehlot said the state government requested the governor to call an assembly session but he has not yet issued the order.
"We want an assembly session from Monday," he told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping.
"The governor is not giving orders for calling assembly session under pressure," he added.
The chief minister said that all Congress legislators in his support are going to the Raj Bhawan to make a collective request for calling the session.
"We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session), If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won’t be responsible," said the CM.
