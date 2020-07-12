Rajasthan government under threat as rebellion by Congress leaders grow

NEW DELHI: The Rajasthan government, led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is under threat with the rebellion by Congress leaders growing in the state. The standoff between Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot is out in the open as members of legislative assembly (MLAs), annoyed with the government, arriving in Delhi to meet the central leadership of the party.

A section of Congress leaders, backed by Gehlot, have blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the rebellion. Senior leaders of BJP said Congress leaders should keep their house in order rather than blaming the BJP.

"It is very clear that a section of Congress MLAs along with some prominent leaders are annoyed with Ashok Gehlot and his government. It is an internal problem of Congress and BJP should not be blamed. We are watching the situation," said a senior BJP leader based in Jaipur.

A section of Congress leaders feel that Pilot has been unhappy over his gradual edging out from key decision-making processes of the state government but his post as the state unit chief could be the main bone of contention with the faction that supports Gehlot.

“This is not unknown that the two leaders have not been on best of terms. That Pilot holds the charge as state unit chief gives him leverage within the party organization. There is a section of leaders who want that to change so that there is no division of power," a senior Congress functionary from Rajasthan said requesting anonymity.

Another party leader added that such differences of opinion between the two top leaders have existed for a while but a lot will now depend on what course of action the senior leadership takes, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her predecessor Rahul Gandhi, under whose tenure Rajasthan government was formed in 2018.

“The problem of leadership is top bottom. Pilot is expected to reach out to the apex leadership in Delhi so as to brief them on the situation. If there are palpable troubles within a state unit that too in an incumbent state then the action needed is more urgent," a senior party functionary belonging to Rajasthan said requesting anonymity.

Officially, however, the party has maintained that their flock is united and speculations are from outside and not within. “There is no confirmation with me on which MLA is where but it is a fact that we are a united face. We sailed through the Rajya Sabha elections together and that shows there are no differences," said Archana Sharma, Congress’ Rajasthan spokeperson.

Developments in Jaipur give an indication that the state government under Gehlot is taking all measures to ensure that any threat is dealt with. The chief minister is engaged in a series of meetings with several MLAs who are meeting him in person and are being briefed about the situation.

The developments in Rajasthan have come in the backdrop of state police's special operations group (SOG) arresting two persons and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filing a preliminary enquiry against three Independent MLAs for alleged attempts to bribe Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls last month.

