RRajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma keeps 8 departments including Home Department, Excise Department and Anti Corruption Bureau. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deputy CM Diya Kumari gets 6 departments including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women & Child Development.

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa gets 4 departments including Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

