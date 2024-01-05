Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rajasthan govt portfolios allocation: CM Bhajanlal Sharma keeps home ministry, Deputy CM Diya Kumari gets finance

Livemint

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma keeps 8 departments including Home Department, Excise Department and Anti Corruption Bureau.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari gets 6 departments including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women & Child Development.

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa gets 4 departments including Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways.

