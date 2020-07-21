NEW DELHI : The Rajasthan high court on Monday adjourned by one more day the hearing of a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress legislators challenging the disqualification notices issued against them by the Speaker.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for rebel members of legislative assembly (MLAs), concluded his arguments on Monday, while senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, also appearing for petitioners, will argue at 10.30am on Tuesday, followed by the intervenors in the case.

The case was heard through videoconference by a bench comprising Rajasthan chief justice Indrajit Mahanty and justice Prashant Gupta.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rajasthan assembly speaker C.P. Joshi, argued that the courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. Singhvi argued that judicial review is absolutely barred in this case. He submitted that the petition is also premature, as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House and the court cannot interfere at the stage of show-cause.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Congress whip Mahesh Joshi, who has been impleaded as additional respondent, argued that the petitioners have not formally resigned from the Congress, but their conduct is to be construed as giving up party membership.

Meanwhile, Gehlot made one of his sharpest attacks on Pilot. “No one asked for his removal as state unit president. We knew that he is useless and incompetent and that he did not work and only made people fight," Gehlot said in Jaipur on Monday. Pilot was removed as state party chief last week.

On Monday, Pilot issued a statement denying charges by a party MLA that he was offered money to plot against the state government. “I am saddened but not surprised to be at (the) receiving end of such baseless, vexatious allegations being levelled against me. This is done solely to malign me and stifle the legitimate concerns I raised against the Rajasthan party leadership as a a Congress member of the legislative assembly," Pilot said.

The developments are significant because it shows a further straining of ties between the two factions.

Officially, the party maintained till Sunday in its public statements that Pilot and MLAs loyal to him should shun the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) support and come back to the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police on Monday served a notice to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the alleged audio tapes that surfaced last week.

Shekhawat issued a statement later in the day questioning the authenticity of the audio clips.

“They (police) should first clarify the authenticity of these tapes. Who recorded it and where did the SOG get it from? An investigation should be carried out to find out if these tapes are genuine or not," the Union minister said.

Japnam Bindra, Prathma Sharma and PTI contributed to this story.

