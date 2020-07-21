Rajasthan high court adjourns Sachin Pilot’s petition by another day

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rajasthan assembly speaker C.P. Joshi, argued that the courts have no jurisdiction over the disqualification of any member. Singhvi argued that judicial review is absolutely barred in this case. He submitted that the petition is also premature, as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House and the court cannot interfere at the stage of show-cause.