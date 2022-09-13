Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna has reacted sharply allegedly to the supporters of Sachin Pilot after shoes were hurled towards a stage where he was present during an event
Ashok Chandna, Cabinet minister from Rajasthan, lashed out at Sachin Pilot after shoes were hurled towards a stage where he was present during an event. Ashok Chandna took a jibe at the ex-state Congress president saying if he can become a chief minister by getting shoes hurled at him, "he should do it".
Ashok Chandna also got into a war of words with Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, who along with him and other leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were present on the stage.
The incident took place on Monday at a mass meeting held before the immersion of the ashes of Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in the Pushkar lake.
Both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Chandna are from the Gurjar community. The former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was not present at the mass meeting.
Allegedly upset over the fact that former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, "was not invited" to the programme, his supporters in the crowd started hooting as soon as Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, Sports Minister Chandna and other Congress leaders got on the dais.
Some of them allegedly hurled shoes toward the stage. However, the footwear did not make contact with anyone as they fell short of the dais. Police had to be called in to control the situation.
Chandna took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the incident. "A wonderful sight was seen when Rajendra Rathore, the then cabinet member who ordered the killing of 72 people, was applauded when he came on stage and shoes were thrown at those whose family members went to jail in the agitation," he tweeted in the evening.
A few hours later, he posted another tweet challenging Sachin Pilot. "If Sachin Pilot becomes chief minister by getting a shoe thrown at me, then he should do it soon because today I do not feel like fighting. The day I come to fight, then only one will be left and I do not want this," he said.
There has been no reaction from Sachin Pilot over the controversy so far.
Rathore retorted to Chandna's tweet referring to him. He said, that before accusing others, he should introspect and see why the situation has arisen. "If you take the ripe crop of others to your field, then the result will be like this. Now look ahead and see what happens," Rathore tweeted.
The war of words did not stop here as Chandna replied, "Wasn't you a minister in the 2007 'Golikand' government? Your experience and age are more than mine, so I will not comment. Everyone has seen who came yesterday to harvest the crop."
Vijay Bainsla, the son of Kirori Singh Bainsla tried to clarify the matter, saying Pilot was extended an invitation for the mass meeting but he did not come. "He must have been busy elsewhere."
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter paying tributes to Kirori Singh Bainsla on Monday. Pilot tweeted in the evening paying homage to Bainsla on his birth anniversary and immersion of his ashes.
