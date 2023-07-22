comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rajasthan News: CM Gehlot takes a ‘Manipur silence’ dig on PM Modi amid criticism from cabinet minister
Back

Rajasthan News: CM Gehlot takes a ‘Manipur silence’ dig on PM Modi amid criticism from cabinet minister

 2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized PM Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur while campaigning in other states. This follows the recent sexual assault incident in Manipur that has triggered a political blame-game ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 22 (PTI)Premium
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a press conference at his residence, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 22 (PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leadr Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter has time to visit poll-bound states, but not the violence strife Manipur. CM Gehlot's statements come a day after he sacked a minister of his cabinet for cornering the Gehlot led state government regarding women's safety issue in Rajasthan. 

The viral video from Manipur which showcased the sexual harassment being meted out to two women from the Kuki Zo indigenous community by a mob of men from the Meitei community has attracted national attention and concern. 

The incident which allegedly occurred on 4 May, was never worked upon by the Manipur Police till recently, when the video went viral and mass outcry ensued five arrests within two days. 

The Opposition alliance has levied accusation on Manipur's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by N Biren Singh. They have also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaction thereby triggering a political blame-game ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The latest to join the debate is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who pointed out that PM Modi has been refraining from visiting violence-hit Manipur, while visiting poll bound states int he country. 

This also comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year or early next year. 

"For the first time, I have seen that a Prime Minister is visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections, but not Manipur. It is his government in Manipur, just imagine what would he have said if it was a Congress government there," CM Gehlot said while speaking to the media at his residence in Jaipur.

PM Modi on Thursday took note of recent sexual assault on women in Manipur, and appealed to all the Chief Ministers of the states to tighten law and order while mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during his address.

This comes while, earlier on Friday, a minister in Gehlot Cabinet was sacked hours after he criticised his own government over the recent crime against women in the poll-bound state.

In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister Rajendra Singh Gudha. 

Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday said that he will keep speaking until he is alive.

"Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive," Gudha said.

He said that the women in Rajasthan are not safe and the state is number one in atrocities on women.

(With agency inputs)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout