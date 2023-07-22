Rajasthan News: CM Gehlot takes a ‘Manipur silence’ dig on PM Modi amid criticism from cabinet minister2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticized PM Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur while campaigning in other states. This follows the recent sexual assault incident in Manipur that has triggered a political blame-game ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leadr Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter has time to visit poll-bound states, but not the violence strife Manipur. CM Gehlot's statements come a day after he sacked a minister of his cabinet for cornering the Gehlot led state government regarding women's safety issue in Rajasthan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×