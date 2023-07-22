Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leadr Ashok Gehlot hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the latter has time to visit poll-bound states, but not the violence strife Manipur. CM Gehlot's statements come a day after he sacked a minister of his cabinet for cornering the Gehlot led state government regarding women's safety issue in Rajasthan.

The viral video from Manipur which showcased the sexual harassment being meted out to two women from the Kuki Zo indigenous community by a mob of men from the Meitei community has attracted national attention and concern.

The incident which allegedly occurred on 4 May, was never worked upon by the Manipur Police till recently, when the video went viral and mass outcry ensued five arrests within two days.

The Opposition alliance has levied accusation on Manipur's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by N Biren Singh. They have also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inaction thereby triggering a political blame-game ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The latest to join the debate is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who pointed out that PM Modi has been refraining from visiting violence-hit Manipur, while visiting poll bound states int he country.

This also comes ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year or early next year.

"For the first time, I have seen that a Prime Minister is visiting Karnataka, Rajasthan and other places for elections, but not Manipur. It is his government in Manipur, just imagine what would he have said if it was a Congress government there," CM Gehlot said while speaking to the media at his residence in Jaipur.

PM Modi on Thursday took note of recent sexual assault on women in Manipur, and appealed to all the Chief Ministers of the states to tighten law and order while mentioning Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh during his address.

This comes while, earlier on Friday, a minister in Gehlot Cabinet was sacked hours after he criticised his own government over the recent crime against women in the poll-bound state.

In his address at the state assembly, Rajendra Singh Gudha said, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Rajendra Singh Gudha on Saturday said that he will keep speaking until he is alive.

"Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive," Gudha said.

He said that the women in Rajasthan are not safe and the state is number one in atrocities on women.

(With agency inputs)