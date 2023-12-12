Rajasthan news: Former CM Vasundhara Raje suggested Bhajanlal Sharma's name for CM post, says Rajnath Singh
Rajasthan news: Along with CM-elect Bhajanlal Sharma, Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Prem Chand Bairwa will take charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers
In another surprise, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The selection of the Sanganer MLA came after the meeting of the BJP legislature party meeting in Jaipur. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a press conference and informed that former CM Vasundhara Raje has proposed the name of Bhajanlal Sharma for the CM post.