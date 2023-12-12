In another surprise, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The selection of the Sanganer MLA came after the meeting of the BJP legislature party meeting in Jaipur. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a press conference and informed that former CM Vasundhara Raje has proposed the name of Bhajanlal Sharma for the CM post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE In order to manage the other CM aspirants, the BJP has appointed two Deputy Chief Ministers like Madhya Pradesh. Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari and Dudu MLA Prem Chand Bairwa will take charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the western state. Moreover, Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani was appointed as the next Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

"Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party. There will be two Deputy CMs- Diya Kumari and Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa. Vasudev Devnani to be the Speaker," said BJP central observer for Rajasthan, Rajnath Singh in a press conference.

Rajnath Singh further added that the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma for the post of Chief Minister was suggested by former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. “Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje has proposed the name of Bhajanlal Sharma as the leader of the legislative party, which was agreed upon unanimously," the Union Minister said.

Bhajanlal Sharma: From ABVP worker to Rajasthan CM The 56-year-old first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma came a long way to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The leader was initially affiliated with the ABVP, which is the student wing of the party's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and has consistently maintained a discreet and low-key public presence.

Bhajanlal Sharma worked very hard to strengthen the BJP organization in Rajasthan and remained in the good books of the high-command of the party. His appointment as the Chief Minister came when many senior leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Mahant Balaknath, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Diya Kumari were in the fray, eyeing the top post.

