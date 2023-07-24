Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot sacked his cabinet minister for state after the latter criticised the state government flagging women's safety in Rajasthan. The debate arose as India fumes over a viral video from violence hit Manipur which showed two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men.

Rajasthan Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha, was sacked by the CM Gehlot government only hours after he flagged women's safety issues in Rajasthan. On Monday, the Rajasthan assembly was was adjourned after sacked minister Rajendra Gudha triggered unruly scenes in the House, waving a red diary which he claims holds details of irregular financial transactions.

MLA Gudha claimed that the ‘red’ dairy contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned on Monday after sacked minister Gudha along with BJP MLAs created ruckus. Speaker CP Joshi adjourned the proceedings after the ruckus.

Gudha claimed that he "secured" the diary from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid on the instructions of the chief minister.

Gudha also said there is no difference between "rapists" and Congress MLAs. He said like gangster Lawrence Bishnoi running his criminal activities from jail, Congress MLAs do it from inside the House.

The Udaipurwati MLA said he wanted to make a statement on the diary in the House but was not allowed by the Speaker.

He alleged that Congress ministers and MLAs overpowered him, kicked him and snatched the diary from him. He said he was dragged by them to throw him out of the House.

However, he said, some part of the diary was still with him and he will reveal the "secrets" it held.

When asked about the "secrets", he claimed, “The diary is written by Dharmendra Rathore. It has the name of Ashok Gehlot and his son. It has details of financial transactions, the money given to MLAs. The money was ₹2-5 crore, not in lakhs."

Targeting Congress MLAs, Gudha said their narco tests should be conducted.

"I am also ready for a narco test. Rapists who are in jail and those who are sitting in the House, there is no difference between them."

If Congress govt has problems, can BJP opposing be far behind?

As Gudha was seen crying on camera and the Rajasthan legislative assembly was adjourned owing to outcry from the sacked minister and the Opposition in state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asked 'what is this 'red diary'?'

“I want to ask (Rajasthan CM) Ashok Gehlot, what is this 'red diary'? Why is there restlessness in the government over it?, asks Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after sacked Rajasthan minister & Cong leader Rajendra Gudha mentions a 'red diary'."