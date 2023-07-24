A ‘red diary’, a sacked minister and the chaos in CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet - What is happening in Rajasthan?2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot sacked a cabinet minister after he criticized the government's handling of women's safety. Rajendra Gudha claimed to have a diary with details of irregular financial transactions involving Gehlot.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot sacked his cabinet minister for state after the latter criticised the state government flagging women's safety in Rajasthan. The debate arose as India fumes over a viral video from violence hit Manipur which showed two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men.
The BJP in Rajasthan seems to have seized the opportunity to attack the ruling Congress government led by chief minister Ashok gehlot, especially ahead of the crucial Rajasthan Assembly Elections that are scheduled to be conducted later this year or early next year.
