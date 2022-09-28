Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet the Congress high command in New Delhi amid suspense over whether he will file nomination for the post of party president
After members of his cabinet and MLAs loyal to him displayed teeth to the representatives of Congress's high command, Ashok Gehlot will visit Delhi to meet the leaders of high command and chalk out a middle way. The visit of the Rajasthan Chief Minister comes amid suspense over whether he will file a nomination for the post of Congress president.
His visit came a day after the high command served notices to three Congress MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot- Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore for “grave indiscipline".
The notices were served after party observers for Rajasthan-Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken charged them with “gross indiscipline" in their report to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The party's disciplinary committee has asked the three to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.
The action was taken after 82 MLAs attended a parallel meeting at the residence of Dhariwal in Jaipur to lay down conditions for the party and did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened to pass a resolution authorizing the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Gehlot, who was to run in the Congress presidential election.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also initiated talks with senior party leaders from across the country to resolve the crisis, even as the fate of Gehlot, who was considered the frontrunner for the top party post, remained uncertain.
Several names have emerged as potential presidential candidates, including Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, Ambika Soni, and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though the majority of them have ruled themselves out.
According to reliable sources, Gehlot's name is not completely ruled out for the top party position. He is still trying to resolve the situation by consulting with top party leaders while his rival Sachin Pilot, who is also the high command's preference for the next Chief Minister, also rushed to Delhi ahead of any decision on Rajasthan.
Gehlot claims to abide by the decision of the High Command
Ashok Gehlot has conveyed to the party's high command that he will abide by any decision taken by them and he was not behind the parallel meeting of MLAs and it was organized without his knowledge.
He also met his party MLAs in Jaipur behind closed doors on Tuesday and informed them of the latest development. He was widely regarded as the frontrunner for the position of Congress President as he had Sonia Gandhi's support. The latest developments have harmed his chances of becoming the party's leader, but he is still in the running.
Meanwhile, Congress Party Treasurer Pawan Bansal also collected the nomination forms, but he cleared that he was not in the race and he collected them for someone else.
The party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry also informed that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will file his nomination papers for the Congress chief's election on September 30 and his representative collected two more forms.
Shashi Tharoor is also facing an internal challenge from Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. The KPCC doesn't seem to be very confident about Tharoor running for the top post.
Mistry also stated that he met with party chief Sonia Gandhi and presented her with a QR-coded identity card for the party president's election and later he handed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh his identity card.