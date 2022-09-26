Rajasthan political crisis: In Gehlot loyalists vs Pilot camp, what to expect

With the deepening of the crisis wherein both camps refuse to bow down or conform, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are expected to reach Delhi to discuss the issue with the party leadership. Reports have also suggested that Kharge and Maken are also returning to Delhi today and will submit their report to the party leadership.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}