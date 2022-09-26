Rajasthan political crisis: In Gehlot loyalists vs Pilot camp, what to expect

If the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gets elected as the new AICC president, Rajasthan Congress will need a new chief minister
Several MLAs and lawmakers are opposed to the idea of former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, as the chief minister
NEW DELHI :The Rajasthan political crisis deepened as the rebellion by the Congress Members of Legislative put on hold the process of electing the new leader of the state legislature party. The crisis arose when Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his bid to run for the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC).
If Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gets elected as the new AICC president, Rajasthan Congress will need a new chief minister. Several MLAs and lawmakers are opposed to the idea of former deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot, as the chief minister.
Understanding the Rajasthan Political Crisis
Difference in Opinion
The Rajasthan Congress MLA are opposed to making Sachin Pilot the next chief minister of the state should Ashok Gehlot be elected as the Congress president.
They were reportedly seen meeting Gehlot in numbers after he announced his president poll bid. The MLA have sought that the Congress determine who could take over the reigns from Gehlot after the president election results are declared on 19 October.
According to reports, around 92 MLAs have joined together in opposing Pilot taking up the chief ministerial position.
Meanwhile, a Sachin Pilot camp has expressed confidence in the fact that the Congress senior camp would select Pilot for the position of Chief Minister.
With the deepening of the crisis wherein both camps refuse to bow down or conform, Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are expected to reach Delhi to discuss the issue with the party leadership. Reports have also suggested that Kharge and Maken are also returning to Delhi today and will submit their report to the party leadership.
Under such circumstances there are four possible scenarios that can play out as the Congress President election draws close.
Congress chooses a different candidate for President
The Congress central leadership could choose a different candidate than Gehlot for the presidential poll bid. As the events unfolded it was understood that Gehlot was subtly forced to take up the presidential election bid. He had repeatedly wanted Rahul Gandhi to run for president.
This could also affirm the fact that the Congress senior leadership definitely favours a leader of their own as opposed tot he rebel G-23 leader Shashi Tharoor, also running for party president .
Gehlot's chosen candidate takes over the rein
If Ashok Gehlot assigns his chosen candidate the position of the Chief minister, this would prevent a rebellion in the Congress party in Rajasthan. This could also mean that Gehlot runs the state government.
Sachin pilot appointed as Rajsthan CM
The Congress senior leadership could appoint Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister of the state and ask Ashok Gehlot to intervene and possibly prevent a rebellion by the opposing MLAs. Political pundits have suggested that this wont be an easy task as Gehlot loyalist MLAs are unlikely to accept Pilot as the next leader.
New candidate chosen for Rajasthan CM
Congress could take the consensus of both camps and choose someone accepted by both sides. During the Jaipur meet such names had been discussed, according to reports. These names could be part of the observers’ report to the Congress high command.
