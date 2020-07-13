Home >Politics >News >Rajasthan political crisis: Meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotel

RAJASTHAN : Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence here on Monday.

“All is well," minister Mamta Bhupesh said before boarding one of the buses.

Gehlot also boarded one of the buses. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The meeting, meant to be a show of strength for Gehlot, ended two hours later.

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured" away before the voting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilo. (ANI)

Rajasthan: Congress claims support of 109 MLAs; issues whip for party meet today

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Photo: PTI

In last 7 days, UP and Rajasthan saw bigger surge than southern states

4 min read . 12:40 PM IST
Anam Datstec operated hotel chain The Golden Hotels claimed that Oyo had entered into a minimum business guarantee deal in 2018.

Delhi HC orders Oyo Hotels to list property details in suit seeking damages

3 min read . 12 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout