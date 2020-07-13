RAJASTHAN : Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence here on Monday.

“All is well," minister Mamta Bhupesh said before boarding one of the buses.

Gehlot also boarded one of the buses. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The meeting, meant to be a show of strength for Gehlot, ended two hours later.

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured" away before the voting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

