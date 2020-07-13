Subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Rajasthan political crisis: Meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotel
The turf war between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (left) and his deputy Sachin Pilot is now out in the open

Rajasthan political crisis: Meeting ends, Congress MLAs head for hotel

1 min read . 03:35 PM IST PTI

Rajasthan meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence ends, amidst dispute with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, MLAs head for hotel

RAJASTHAN : Rajasthan Congress MLAs boarded buses apparently headed towards a hotel after their meeting at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s official residence here on Monday.

“All is well," minister Mamta Bhupesh said before boarding one of the buses.

Gehlot also boarded one of the buses. The Congress Legislature Party meeting began at the CM’s house at 1.30 pm, amid a tussle for power between Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The meeting, meant to be a show of strength for Gehlot, ended two hours later.

Some weeks ago, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to a resort for about a week to ensure that they were not “lured" away before the voting.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

