Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's claim that his speech had been canceled by Prime Minister's Office at an event in which PM Modi was present in Rajasthan's Sikar district.

In a tweet, PMO India wrote, “Shri@ashokgehlot51Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join." “During PM@narendramodi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. You are most welcome to join today’s program. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," it said. This came after Gehlot claimed that PMO has removed his pre-scheduled 3-minute address from the program, hence, he will not be able to welcome the Prime Minister through speech. CM Gehlot 'heartily' welcomed PM Modi to Rajasthan through his tweet. He further listed the demands he was scheduled to make through his speech in the program. “Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I have made through my speech in this program. I hope that during this 7th Yatra being done in 6 months, you will complete these," Gehlot said.

Gehlot's first demand is that permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme. “the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme," Rajasthan CM's second demand read.

“The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay," Gehlot added.

His fourth demand read, “The medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60% funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts."

“The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance," Gehlot further demanded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28. He will leave for Rajkot in Gujarat after his scheduled program in Sikar.