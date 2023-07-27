Rajasthan polls: ‘You have been…’: PM Modi's reply to Ashok Gehlot 'his speech dropped from Modi event' remarks1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST
PM Modi responds to Rajasthan CM Gehlot's claim that his speech was canceled, stating that Gehlot's office said he couldn't join. Gehlot listed demands he was going to make in his speech. PM Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday responded to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's claim that his speech had been canceled by Prime Minister's Office at an event in which PM Modi was present in Rajasthan's Sikar district.
Gehlot's first demand is that permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme. “the permanent recruitment in the army should be continued as before by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme," Rajasthan CM's second demand read.
“The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central Government should take a decision on this without any delay," Gehlot added.
His fourth demand read, “The medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60% funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts."
“The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance," Gehlot further demanded.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 27-28. He will leave for Rajkot in Gujarat after his scheduled program in Sikar.