The third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district will be flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, the party said on Sunday.

According to BJP, the 'Parivartan Yatra' will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days.

The yatra will culminate in Jodhpur on 21 September, the BJP's Jodhpur unit said in a release.

The yatra will cover 33 constituencies in six districts of the Jodhpur division -- Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Jodhpur. It will also pass through 10 constituencies of Nagaur district and eight constituencies of Ajmer district.

The BJP said that during the yatra 45 public meetings will be held and the final one will be held in Jodhpur on 21 September.

BJP national secretary and Rajasthan co-incharge Amrita Rahatkar and Jodhpur division incharge Jagveer Chhaba had recently visited Jodhpur to oversee the preparations for the yatra.

The party has asked its workers and leaders to arrange transport for the public meetings and bring people from their constituencies to attend them.

Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan later this year.

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said DMK leaders, including the Tamil Nadu chief minister's son, are saying that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of calling Hindu organisations more dangerous than the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"These people have talked about 'Sanatan Dharma' for votebank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan Dharma')," BJP leader Shah said at a public rally at Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur district on the launch of the party's Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Beneshwar Dham, a pilgrimage site for people from tribal communities, is located at the confluence of the Som, Mahi and the Jakham rivers on the Banswara-Dungarpur border.

(With inputs from agencies)