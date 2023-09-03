Rajasthan: Rajnath to flag off BJP’s 3rd phase of Parivartan Yatra from Jaisalmer1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:25 PM IST
According to BJP, the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will pass through 51 constituencies of the Jodhpur division, Nagaur and Ajmer, covering a distance of 2,574 km in 18 days
The third phase of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from poll-bound Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district will be flagged off by defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, the party said on Sunday.
