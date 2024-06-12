Rajeev Chandrasekhar responds to retirement rumours: ‘Sipahi of Narendra Modi…’
Chandrasekhar clarified his post about ending public life, emphasizing it was about his tenure as MP and Minister of State. BJP leader, Chandrasekhar, denied retirement rumors, stating he is working towards PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.
Rubbishing the retirement rumours, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday that ‘he is still a sipahi of Narendra Modi and working towards PM's mission of Viksit Bharat’