Rajeev Chandrasekhar's family assets decline from ₹65 cr to ₹36 cr in 5 years; ₹680 income in FY21-22
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram seat, has declared family assets worth ₹ 36.1 crore in his election affidavit. In the affidavit filed in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections, his family assets stood at ₹65 crore.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology in the outgoing Union government, on April 4 filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message