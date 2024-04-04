Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rajeev Chandrasekhar's family assets decline from 65 cr to 36 cr in 5 years; 680 income in FY21-22

Rajeev Chandrasekhar's family assets decline from ₹65 cr to ₹36 cr in 5 years; ₹680 income in FY21-22

Gulam Jeelani

  • Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram seat, has declared family assets worth 36.1 crore in his election affidavit. In the affidavit filed in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections, his family assets stood at 65 crore.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has assets worth 23.65 crore, down from 65 crore five years ago.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology in the outgoing Union government, on April 4 filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Chandrasekhar is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the seat held by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the last three terms. Tharoor filed his nomination on April 3 from the constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

65 crore family assets in 2018

Chandrasekhar owns assets worth 23.65 crore. If offshore assets are included, his total assets are worth 28.09 crore, according to the details in the affidavit. This includes movable assets worth 13.69 crore (including offshore assets) and immovable assets worth 14.4 crore.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 5 mutual funds, 10 stocks that Rahul Gandhi has invested in

In the affidavit filed in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections, Chandrasekhar had declared wealth to the tune of 65 crore which included his personal movable assets worth 27.98 crore and immovable assets worth 12. 96 crore. In 2018, he had declared movable assets worth 9.41 crore owned by his wife and 7.7 crore and 6.67 crore owned by two dependents.

680 income for 2021-22

In the 2024 affidavit, Chandrasekhar has declared a taxable income of 680 for the financial year 2021-22, the post-COVID-19 year. Rajeev's taxable income has sharply declined from 10.83 crore in FY 2018-19 to nearly 5.59 Lakh in 2022-23, according to his affidavit.

In 2018-19, Rajeev's income was 10.83 crore. This was 4.48 crore in 2019-20, 17.5 lakh in 2020-21, 680 in 2021-22 and 5.59 lakh in 2022-23, according to the affidavit filed on April 4.

Chandrasekhar has no car but has declared a single vintage two-wheeler in his name. The 1942 model red Indian Scout was purchased by the Union Minister in 1994 at a cost of 10,000.

Chandrasekhar’s wife Anju Chandrasekhar owns wealth worth 12.47 crore. Chandrasekhar has 19.41 crore liabilities while his wife also has Rs1.6 crore liabilities.

Also Read: ‘Ensure people don't face problems’: Sunita Kejriwal shares jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message for AAP MLA's

Tharoor owns 56 Crore

Chandrasekhar's rival, Shashi Tharoor has total assets of 56 crore. This includes 49.3 crore worth of movable assets and 6.75 crore worth of immovable assets. Tharoor owns two cars – one 2016 model Maruti Ciaz and one 2020 model Maruti XL6 . In 2019, Tharoor had total assets worth 35 crore.

All 20 seats of Kerala are going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26.

