Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology in the outgoing Union government, on April 4 filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandrasekhar is contesting from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, the seat held by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for the last three terms. Tharoor filed his nomination on April 3 from the constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the Lok Sabha elections.

₹ 65 crore family assets in 2018 Chandrasekhar owns assets worth ₹23.65 crore. If offshore assets are included, his total assets are worth ₹28.09 crore, according to the details in the affidavit. This includes movable assets worth ₹ 13.69 crore (including offshore assets) and immovable assets worth ₹14.4 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the affidavit filed in the 2018 Rajya Sabha elections, Chandrasekhar had declared wealth to the tune of ₹65 crore which included his personal movable assets worth ₹27.98 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12. 96 crore. In 2018, he had declared movable assets worth ₹ 9.41 crore owned by his wife and ₹7.7 crore and ₹6.67 crore owned by two dependents.

₹ 680 income for 2021-22 In the 2024 affidavit, Chandrasekhar has declared a taxable income of ₹ 680 for the financial year 2021-22, the post-COVID-19 year. Rajeev's taxable income has sharply declined from ₹ ₹10.83 crore in FY 2018-19 to nearly ₹5.59 Lakh in 2022-23, according to his affidavit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018-19, Rajeev's income was ₹10.83 crore. This was ₹4.48 crore in 2019-20, ₹17.5 lakh in 2020-21, ₹680 in 2021-22 and ₹5.59 lakh in 2022-23, according to the affidavit filed on April 4.

Chandrasekhar has no car but has declared a single vintage two-wheeler in his name. The 1942 model red Indian Scout was purchased by the Union Minister in 1994 at a cost of ₹10,000.

Chandrasekhar’s wife Anju Chandrasekhar owns wealth worth ₹ 12.47 crore. Chandrasekhar has ₹19.41 crore liabilities while his wife also has Rs1.6 crore liabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tharoor owns ₹ 56 Crore Chandrasekhar's rival, Shashi Tharoor has total assets of ₹56 crore. This includes ₹ 49.3 crore worth of movable assets and ₹6.75 crore worth of immovable assets. Tharoor owns two cars – one 2016 model Maruti Ciaz and one 2020 model Maruti XL6 . In 2019, Tharoor had total assets worth ₹ 35 crore.

All 20 seats of Kerala are going to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

