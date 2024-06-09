Rajeev Ranjan Singh: First-timer known for his political acumen

Rajeev Ranjan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), commonly known as Lalan Singh, has been sworn in as a member of the new Union cabinet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, the member of Parliament (MP) from Munger, was one of the leading names the JD(U) proposed for a ministerial post in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet. The 69-year-old four-time MP has previously served as JD(U) president and a minister in the Bihar government, but this will be his first stint as a minister in the Union cabinet. He previously stood for elections from Begusarai between 2004 and 2009.

Groomed by socialist icon and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Singh was once considered the closest aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar but seems to have fallen out of favour of late because of his alleged proximity to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nonetheless, it is believed that his influence contributed to Kumar switching sides and tying up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Follow live updates: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for 3rd straight term An upper-caste Bhumihar leader, Singh is known for his political acumen. He has had a long-running dispute with former JD(U) leader R.C.P. Singh, who served as a minister in the previous Union cabinet.

Lalan Singh has a net worth of ₹13.8 crore, including ₹1.5 crore in movable assets and ₹12.3 crore in immovable assets. He has ₹29.2 lakh in liabilities. He has a BA honours degree from TNB College under Bhagalpur University.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!