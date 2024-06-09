Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Rajeev Ranjan Singh: First-timer known for his political acumen

Rajeev Ranjan Singh: First-timer known for his political acumen

Dhirendra Kumar

  • It is believed that Singh's influence contributed to Nitish Kumar switching sides and tying up with the BJP in Bihar

Lalan Singh (left) with Nitish Kumar.

Rajeev Ranjan Singh of the Janata Dal (United), commonly known as Lalan Singh, has been sworn in as a member of the new Union cabinet.

Singh, the member of Parliament (MP) from Munger, was one of the leading names the JD(U) proposed for a ministerial post in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet. The 69-year-old four-time MP has previously served as JD(U) president and a minister in the Bihar government, but this will be his first stint as a minister in the Union cabinet. He previously stood for elections from Begusarai between 2004 and 2009.

Groomed by socialist icon and former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Singh was once considered the closest aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar but seems to have fallen out of favour of late because of his alleged proximity to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Nonetheless, it is believed that his influence contributed to Kumar switching sides and tying up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar.

Follow live updates: Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for 3rd straight term

An upper-caste Bhumihar leader, Singh is known for his political acumen. He has had a long-running dispute with former JD(U) leader R.C.P. Singh, who served as a minister in the previous Union cabinet.

Lalan Singh has a net worth of 13.8 crore, including 1.5 crore in movable assets and 12.3 crore in immovable assets. He has 29.2 lakh in liabilities. He has a BA honours degree from TNB College under Bhagalpur University.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dhirendra Kumar

A seasoned journalist well-versed in the intricate realms of policy matters concerning commerce and trade, consumer affairs, and textiles, With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the complexities of these sectors, I strive to deliver comprehensive and informative coverage that sheds light on key issues, trends, and developments.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.