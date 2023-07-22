comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Rajendra Gudha should have been sacked earlier as Rajasthan minister’: State Congress co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan
Rajasthan Congress co-in-charge Amrita Dhawan on Saturday said that Rajendra Gudha should have been sacked earlier as the state minister.

As reported by ANI, Dhawan said, “Rajendra Gudha should have been sacked earlier as the Rajasthan minister...His earlier statement on Goddess Sita was not accepted by the party. It will not be acceptable if he speaks BJP's language while being part of Congress. He was given multiple chances and should have been sacked earlier."

Meanwhile, after being removed from the Rajasthan cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha said that he has public support. “Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking until I am alive. Women in our state are not safe."

Gudha further stressed that Rajasthan is number 1 in atrocities on women. “The state government has failed to provide security to women. I wanted to ask Ashok Gehlot to do something on this issue. Police in the state is corrupt, they are busy taking bribes from people"

Furthermore, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the CMs of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh should take care of the law and order situation in the state has hurt the sentiments of Rajasthan"

Gudha held charge as Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday sacked his minister of state Rajendra Gudha. The Raj Bhavan confirmed the development, wherein the Rajasthan governor accepted with immediate effect the recommendation of CM Ashok Gehlot to sack state minister Rajendra Singh Gudha.

Also Read: Rajasthan minister sacked hours after he questioned CM Ashok Gehlot

The development comes only hours after his address at the assembly when Gudha criticized his government's response to recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. Gudha had said, “It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."

He further emphasized that it is imperative to acknowledge the state government's shortcomings in ensuring women's safety, stating that it has "failed" in this regard.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that earlier on Sunday, in another incident, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang raped by three college students while her boyfriend was thrashed in Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

However, the police later informed that they have arrested the accused hours after the incident. The three accused have been identified as Samandar Singh Bhati, Dharmpal Singh and Bhattam Singh (aged 20-22).

As per the police, the three accused had first attacked the boy and then took turns raping the minor girl.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST
