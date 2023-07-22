Also Read: Rajasthan minister sacked hours after he questioned CM Ashok Gehlot

The development comes only hours after his address at the assembly when Gudha criticized his government's response to recent incidents of crimes against women in the state. Gudha had said, “It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan."