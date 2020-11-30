Rajinikanth on political entry: 'I will take a decision as soon as possible'

New Delhi: Popular film actor Rajinikanth on Monday held a meeting with district secretaries of his party Rajini Makkal Mandram at Raghavendra Hall in Chennai on Monday.

"In today's meeting, district secretaries and I exchanged our views. They assured to support me in whatever decision I take. I will take a decision as soon as possible," the Tamil star said.

While the office-bearers expressed their opinions, he conveyed his views on the matter to them, he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence after winding up consultations with RMM secretaries.

In July, Karate Thiagarajan, former Deputy Mayor of Chennai and close aide of Rajinikanth, had revealed that the actor will launch his party in November, this year.

Speaking to ANI, Thiagarajan had said, "Superstar Rajinikanth said on March 12, that he will launch his party. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to launch his party in August, based on my confirmed source he will launch the party in November."

Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

Last month, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

