Rajinikanth's spiritual politics not against any religion, says his aide

Manian, a former Congress leader, has been appointed by the actor in a supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch. Speaking to reporters here after holding discussions with Rajinikanth, Manian said there was no link between spiritual politics and religion politics. "Spirituality has no religion. A spiritualist is one who sees him in every living being and all of them in him. He has no caste, religion, no discrimination. Spirituality is all about embracing everyone with love. Rajini is going to do that," Manian said.